Why Accidentally Taking this Exit in Poughkeepsie Is a Nightmare

This mistake caused quite the headache during my commute home. This can save you a lot of trouble if you accidentally turn down this exit.

Sometimes your regular commute to and from work can be bad enough. Accidentally getting off at the wrong exit could make things a bit slower but for some reason this exit is the worst.

I had just left work in Poughkeepsie and I had an appointment in Carmel. I had been to this place before but from my house so I wasn't sure what direction I should take. I was forced to use my GPS on the phone. While on Rte 9 my GPS told me to veer right towards Red Oaks Mill. However, I misunderstood and turned off the highway too fast towards the IBM exit.

I've been living in the Hudson Valley for just over 4 years now but I still have a lot to learn. One thing that I can check off is where the IBM exit of of Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie goes.

I thought that I could just get off of the exit and just easily hop back on but I was so wrong.

Spoiler alert! It just leads to office buildings and that's literally it.

It leads to a fork in the road with guard gate that's locked on one side and a road that leads to abandoned office buildings on the other. I couldn't turn back as it was a one way road. I obviously didn't want to go to the business on the other side of the gate so I went down the road. That's where I made mistake.

I drove for about 5 minutes trying to find away out with no luck. It finally took me to a dead end where the road was barricaded with cement blocks. I had to go all the way back to the guard gate. I pressed the button and told the security guard what happened. she let me in and instructed me how to get back to Rte 9 which took another 5 minutes or so.

You end up getting back on Rte 9 near Red Robin.

Do yourself a favor and just don't turn down there. Especially if you have an appointment. I was late.