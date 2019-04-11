Whoops! New York Weatherman Drops “F Bomb” On Live TV [VIDEO]

If you happened to be watching NBC's Today show Thursday morning, you might have heard some colorful language you normally don't hear on live network television.

Now what did he say was in the forecast for today?

The NY Post says the incident happened around 8:17 a.m. when Al Roker cut to weatherman Chris Cimino. Apparently, Cimino wasn't paying attention. It appears Cimino was caught up mid-conversation with someone else, as he never seemed to realize his mic was on.