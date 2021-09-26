Where & When Can You Stomp Some Grapes in the Hudson Valley?

Do you recall ever seeing the 'I Love Lucy' where Lucy and Ethel stomp grapes? Have you ever thought that you (and maybe one of your best friends) would like to do that?

Get our free mobile app

Here is a great chance for you to live out those dreams and do just that!

Robibero Winery in New Paltz, is the first Hudson Valley winery on the Shawangunk Wine Trail that has announced the return of the much looked forward to event. They will be holding their annual 'Grape Stomping Festival' on October 2 and 3, 2021. Their festivities will be taking place both days from 11AM to 6PM. Good news for those who like to wait until the day of, while yes, you can get your tickets in advance it is the same cost to purchase tickets the day of as the cost will be $25 per person at the winery door. Your ticket for the day will include not only the grape stomping, but it will also include a wine tasting or a glass of wine with a logo wine glass for you to keep.

In addition to the grape stomping activities, there will be wine tasting available and Caramel Apple Sangria and wood-fired pizzas for purchase.

The event and good times will take place rain or shine. Kids are welcome to attend with parents. Live music will also be featured at the winery both days from 2-5 PM. If you have any questions or to order your tickets, call the winery at 845-255-9463.

Do you like going to wine tastings? Which Hudson Valley or New York State winery is your favorite?

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

LOOK: Breathtaking $15M New Canaan Home Offers 25 Car Garage and Wine Cellar Between the 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, 2-floor library, wine cellar, gym with a full spa, an underground garage for 25 cars and so much more, this house located at 266 Michigan Road in New Canaan will astound you.

Saratoga Home Boasts Luxurious Wine Cellar This home in Saratoga Springs is on the market for just $2.75 million. It has a castle-like stone front and a large and luxurious wine cellar and bar. Outdoors features a bluestone patio with a built-in grill and a retractable screen along with heaters for those chilly nights.

$3 Million Home Deceivingly Plain on Outside Boasts 1600 Bottle Wine Cellar