Everything is just better in the summertime. The weather is perfect, the sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and everyone seems to be happier during this time.

Along with season changes, I feel as if I change myself. Does this apply to you as well? During the summer, I usually eat lighter and prefer smoothies and fruit for the most part.

Luckily, we live in an area where fresh produce is grown all around us. For me, I can taste the difference of locally grown food. The lettuce and corn always taste super fresh, and the fruit makes smoothies so much more enjoyable.

Where to Get Fresh Fruits and Vegetables in the Hudson Valley Stop by some of these local places to get your fix on homegrown fruit and veggies in the Hudson Valley.

Have you ever picked your own produce? Do you prefer this? Share with us below. Cheers to summer!