Where to Find Viral Black Drinking Water in Hudson Valley

Drinking a bottle filled with black water is the new status symbol, but there are only a couple of places to find it in the Hudson Valley.

Back in the 80s, it was all about the cola wars. Kids would have to decide whether it was cooler to show off that they were drinking the classic taste of Coca-Cola or were part of the new generation that was enjoying Pepsi. Then there were a few of us rebels who were defiantly sporting that bottle of RC Cola.

Today, kids are much more health conscious but still feel the pressure of being seen drinking the most fashionable beverage. Water seems to be the new cola, with expensive bottles and cans popping up on store shelves marketing H20 with celebrities and fancy labels.

Life Wtr, Liquid Death, Prime, Just Water, Boxed Water, Organic Cloud Water and even Cactus Water can be found at most grocery stores. But there's one new water that my son has been trying to track down that has been almost impossible to find, and that may be a good thing.

getblk.com getblk.com loading...

Blk Water is a new brand that, as the name implies, is water that is colored black. Why would someone want to drink water that looks like it came out of a puddle on Route 9? According to the brand, the water isn't colored with charcoal dust, which many assume. The water is fused with fulvic and humic acid. These additives give Blk its dark color and are supposed to help remove toxins from your body.

Get our free mobile app

Many celebrities and social media influencers have been spotted drinking Blk, so you could imagine how important it is for a 12-year-old to make sure to have a bottle in their lunchbox on the first day of middle school.

We've made it our summer project to hunt down a bottle of this elusive beverage and I can tell you that it's almost impossible to find one anywhere in the Hudson Valley. According to the Blk website, there are a couple of pharmacies and grocery stores that stock the water, but keeping it in stock has been an issue.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

In Dutchess County, Blk says that you can find their beverage at the CVS on Route 44 across from Adams or Tops Friendly Markets in LaGrange and Rhinebeck. You can also supposedly purchase Blk in Orange County at the Monroe ShopRite and in Ulster County at the Kingston CVS.

Unfortunately, all of the local stores we've visited were completely out of stock, but the manufacturer says to keep checking because deliveries are regularly sent out. Luckily, on a trip to New York City this weekend we struck gold at one midtown Manhattan CVS and found three bottles of Blk left in the cooler.

After snatching them up my son couldn't contain his excitement and cracked one open on 57th Street. After we both took a big swig the consensus was... it tasted like water. But I'm sure we looked really cool drinking it.

How Many of These Iconic Mall Food Court Restaurants Do You Remember? From retro favorites to the icons that are still serving customers today, take a walk down memory lane with our roundup of the most iconic mall food court restaurants of the '80s and '90s.