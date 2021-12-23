Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve in the Hudson Valley
As we get closer to Christmas, it seems as if we are crossing off things to do on our list. Whether it's finishing up our shopping, grabbing groceries at the store, or stocking up on our favorite alcoholic beverages, it feels like crunch time.
As we try to remember that this is the giving season and a time to reflect, it's hard to shut off our minds at times. We can work on this reminder and continue to get done what we have on our lists.
Why not let someone take the load off for you? Enjoy homemade entrees from local restaurants this holiday season.
I personally love going out for dinner, drinks, and dessert. My favorite part is that I always have leftovers for the following night so I don't have to cook them either, especially if I'm busy.
Be sure to take a breather and stop in at these Hudson Valley restaurants for a relaxing Christmas Eve dinner.
City Winery Hudson Valley
23 Factory Street, Montgomery
845-424-0222
Dine-in on the historic Montgomery Mills sight. They are welcoming friends and family for their Christmas Eve surf and turf-inspired specials. They do recommend making reservations ahead of time. I enjoy the ambiance at City Winery, their appetizers, and view of the Wallkill River. You can even shop at their gift shop afterward and sit by the fireplace.
You can see a glimpse of their Christmas Eve menu by clicking here.
The Tavern at Diamond Mills
25 S Partition Street, Saugerties
845-237-0700
This farm-to-table restaurant is known for being one of the most historic event venues in Saugerties. They also have a boutique hotel on site. Diamond Mills recommends making reservations as well. It seems as if they will have something for the whole family this holiday weekend. From appetizers to entrees and dessert options, there is so much to choose from.
View their mouthwatering menu for Christmas Eve diner here.
Shadows on the Hudson
176 Rinaldi Blvd, Poughkeepsie
845-486-9500
What's better than dinner with a view? Regardless of the winter season, the views make the cooler nights a bit warmer. They have plenty of options ranging from seafood, boar, duck, and risotto. I have never had their Garlic Bread Tower but reading it on the menu makes my stomach growl.
Click here to see the full list of the Christmas Eve menu.
Stagecoach Inn
268 Main Street, Goshen
845-294-5526
They are known for being one of Orange County's most historic inns and venue locations. From weddings to events and dinners, Stagecoach Inn carries on the history on site. Be sure to dine in at their cozy location with an exquisite Christmas Eve dinner menu. From Christmas soups to appetizers and mouth watering desserts, there would be enough to enjoy and bring home. They recommend making reservations via phone.
View their Christmas Eve menu by clicking here.
What are your plans for Christmas Eve? Will you be joining any of these dinners in the Hudson Valley? Share your plans with us below. Merry Christmas!