City Winery Hudson Valley

23 Factory Street, Montgomery

845-424-0222

Dine-in on the historic Montgomery Mills sight. They are welcoming friends and family for their Christmas Eve surf and turf-inspired specials. They do recommend making reservations ahead of time. I enjoy the ambiance at City Winery, their appetizers, and view of the Wallkill River. You can even shop at their gift shop afterward and sit by the fireplace.

You can see a glimpse of their Christmas Eve menu by clicking here.

The Tavern at Diamond Mills

25 S Partition Street, Saugerties

845-237-0700

This farm-to-table restaurant is known for being one of the most historic event venues in Saugerties. They also have a boutique hotel on site. Diamond Mills recommends making reservations as well. It seems as if they will have something for the whole family this holiday weekend. From appetizers to entrees and dessert options, there is so much to choose from.

View their mouthwatering menu for Christmas Eve diner here.

Shadows on the Hudson

176 Rinaldi Blvd, Poughkeepsie

845-486-9500

What's better than dinner with a view? Regardless of the winter season, the views make the cooler nights a bit warmer. They have plenty of options ranging from seafood, boar, duck, and risotto. I have never had their Garlic Bread Tower but reading it on the menu makes my stomach growl.

Click here to see the full list of the Christmas Eve menu.

Stagecoach Inn

268 Main Street, Goshen

845-294-5526

They are known for being one of Orange County's most historic inns and venue locations. From weddings to events and dinners, Stagecoach Inn carries on the history on site. Be sure to dine in at their cozy location with an exquisite Christmas Eve dinner menu. From Christmas soups to appetizers and mouth watering desserts, there would be enough to enjoy and bring home. They recommend making reservations via phone.

View their Christmas Eve menu by clicking here.

What are your plans for Christmas Eve? Will you be joining any of these dinners in the Hudson Valley? Share your plans with us below. Merry Christmas!

