Where Could Monopoly Take Place in the Hudson Valley? Tell Us!

So I just heard about a new version of the Monopoly board game that we grew up with, and I think the people at Hasbro (the owners of the Monopoly game) have it all wrong. They are trying to get people to submit info and suggestions for a new "Brooklyn" version of the game, but I think that they should have a Hudson Valley version of the game. Come on, right? We are way cooler and we also don't wear skinny jeans.

So what do you think? Let's do this! The original game is based on real places in Atlantic City, NJ, we will just move it up here. Instead of buying hotels, people can buy bridges, there are at least 6 we can sell someone, right? The 5 that belong to the New York State Bridge Authority, and the Walkway Over the Hudson. Maybe we can put in the Wurts St bridge in Kingston and for bonus points the Tappan Zee? Ok, that's 'Lower' Hudson Valley.

Lets take Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and where else? Middletown? Montgomery? Goshen? Walden? Saugerties? Monticello? If we focus on four specific towns, then we can break each side of the board down by city. Wait! Stop! We also have railroads that we can put into this! Metro North has the Hudson, Harlem, New Haven lines and then we can also toss Amtrak into the rotation.

So we have bridges, railroads, ok, we also have jails, Downstate, Greenhaven, Dutchess County Jail and that is just the 3 I can think of super quick. Let's continue to work on this.

Hasbro and Monopoly are taking submissions for their Brooklyn version through June 23rd, at brooklyn@toptrumps.com.

