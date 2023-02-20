Where Can You Find Stamp Collectors Lurking in the Hudson Valley?
Do you collect stamps? Are you a philatelist? That is a stamp collector or maybe it is better to say stamp appreciator? Are their clubs or groups of stamp collectors in the Hudson Valley? Or is this a collection that takes place in solitude?
Probably one of the most famous stamp collectors from the Hudson Valley was former President Franklin Roosevelt. He loved stamps, it mentions on the website for his Presidential Library that the Presidents collection was not worth money, but it brought him great joy. If you would like to see the stamps that were given to him as gifts by other heads of state, you can see those at the Presidential Library located in Hyde Park, New York.
Where are the stamp collecting groups here in the Hudson Valley?
Is there a way to find out about stamp collecting groups? Where can you start? Here are a few businesses that specialize in stamps. Have you visited them? Maybe they could give you an idea as to how much your collection is worth. Granted, the collection is more than likely priceless to you.
- Nelson Stamp and Coin, Hudson Valley NY based, but works by email and appointment.
- Colonial Stamp and Coin, Boices Lane, Kingston NY. Limited hours, make an appointment.
- Henry Gitner Philatelists, Inc, Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. They do have a store front but prefer that you make an appointment.
There is one Stamp Collecting group that does meet here in the Hudson Valley, where is it?
The group of Stamp Collectors is called The Stamp Trotters, and they are based out of Red Hook NY.
Do you have your own stamp collecting group? Where do you meet?
Please share with us the information about your meetings, and your specialties, i.e. European, Domestic, Letters, etc.