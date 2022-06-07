Have you been thinking that there is just something that you never got around to when you were younger? How many things do you wish you could go back and learn? Swimming? Chess? Maybe knitting or kayaking?

So what is stopping you? Why can't you find a place to put on a pair of ice skates, and get out there to do your 'thing?' While it might not be easy, if you are determined, why can't you go ahead and learn it now? Learning in the summer months gives you excuses to cool off in the heat. Learning in the winter, gives you a chance to drink copious amounts of hot cocoa.

Where can adults learn how to ice skate in the Hudson Valley, New York?

Icetime Sports in Newburgh and in Poughkeepsie (at McCann Ice Arena) has many adult learning sessions throughout the year. Yes, are they have many programs for kids, hockey players and figure skaters, too. Open year-round.

Kiwans Ice Arena, 6 Small World, Dr Saugerties, NY. They will be re-opening in August for their 2022-2023 season. They also have programs for hockey players, figure skating sessions, along with open sessions.

Bear Mountain Ice Rink, outdoor rink located at 3006 Seven Lakes Drive, Bear Mountain, NY 10911. They are closed until the opening of their winter season, which happens about the first of November. Yes, they have private skating lessons by appointment, plus they have hockey sessions, figure skating sessions and open skate times.

Bearpen Mountain Sports Complex, 1491 County Route 2, Prattsville, NY 12468. They too are closed until the winter season begins, but they do have ice skating, curling, cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

So, in addition to ice skating, what else would you like to learn?

Hudson Valley Spots Where Kids Can Learn and Actually Have Fun few ideas for parents who want to keep their kids educated and happy.

What One Man Learned Reading All 27,000 Marvel Comics