The weather has been gorgeous lately, and that has been drawing me outside for more walks and hikes. I live not far from Morgan Lake and The Walkway Over the Hudson, so I love taking a quick drive over so I can enjoy a good nature walk. That's something I love about the Rail Trail, it can be something very casual and easy to do if you don't want to go on too strenuous of a hike, or if could be an incredible long-distance expedition if you want it to be.

The Empire State Trail

The Hudson Valley Rail Trail is only a portion of the Empire State Trail, as a whole. The Empire State Trail spans 750 miles within New York. The trail was launched in 2017 to promote outdoor recreation, encourage healthy living, support community vitality, and increase tourism-related activities and commerce. The trail offers a variety of environments and allows visitors to take in urban centers, village main streets, and rural communities. People get to witness the landscapes of from New York City to the Hudson Valley, west to Buffalo along the Erie Canal, and north to the Champlain Valley and Adirondacks. It is the longest multi-use trail in the United States. The trail was built from pre-existing trail segments, most of which were decommissioned railroad lines, which retain their existing identity by are now co-signed as a segment of the Empire State Trail.

Rail Trail Entry Points in the Hudson Valley

In the 1970's, the bridge to Poughkeepsie burned and led to a redirection of rail traffic. The right-of-way and the old bridge fell into disrepair, according to Hudson Valley Rail Trail's website. These are some of popular Rail Trail entrances within the Hudson Valley:

Morgan Lake Park

26-44 Creek Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Dutchess Rail Trail

50 Overocker Rd, Arlington, NY 12603

Love Road Entrance Dutchess Rail Trail

35-99 Love Rd, Arlington, NY 12603

Hudson Valley Rail Trail

75 Haviland Rd, Highland, NY 12528

Black Creek Wetlands Fishing Area

Hudson Valley Rail Trail, Highland, NY 12528

Old Manchester Road Rail Trail

Dutchess Rail Trail, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Technically, you can get in from the Gold's Gym Parking Lot: 258 Titusville Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603



Kingston Point Rail Trail

Kingston Point Beach, 102-144 Delaware Ave, Kingston, NY 12401

O&W Rail Trail

302 Co Rd 6, Accord, NY 12404

Rest Plaus O&W Rail Trail

O&W Rail Trail, Stone Ridge, NY 12484

Hudson Valley Rail Trail Depot

101 New Paltz Rd, Highland, NY 12528

River-to-Ridge Trail

41 Springtown Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

Wallkill Valley Rail Trail

Wallkill Valley Rail Trail, Gardiner, NY 12525

Wallkill Valley Rail Trail Parking, North Kingston, NY

3114 NY-32, Kingston, NY 12401

Rail Trail Kerhonkson

Rail Trail Kerhonkson, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

Did we miss any of your favorite spots? Are there any other entrances that we aren't aware of? Let us know online or on the app!

30 Beautiful Sights, Nature Hikes, and Historical Landmarks in the Hudson Valley Welcome to some of the best Nature Trails, Historical Landmarks, and all-around great views right here in the Hudson Valley!

The Valley is filled to the brim with amazing places you can go right now, so what are you waiting for?

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike Do not be like my friends and me, who decided to go on an impromptu hike up Stissing Mountain in Pine Plains with little to no preparation whatsoever. Learn from our mistakes, and consider these things before your next Hudson Valley hike.