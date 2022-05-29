Popular Rail Trail Trail Entrances in the Hudson Valley, NY
The weather has been gorgeous lately, and that has been drawing me outside for more walks and hikes. I live not far from Morgan Lake and The Walkway Over the Hudson, so I love taking a quick drive over so I can enjoy a good nature walk. That's something I love about the Rail Trail, it can be something very casual and easy to do if you don't want to go on too strenuous of a hike, or if could be an incredible long-distance expedition if you want it to be.
The Empire State Trail
The Hudson Valley Rail Trail is only a portion of the Empire State Trail, as a whole. The Empire State Trail spans 750 miles within New York. The trail was launched in 2017 to promote outdoor recreation, encourage healthy living, support community vitality, and increase tourism-related activities and commerce. The trail offers a variety of environments and allows visitors to take in urban centers, village main streets, and rural communities. People get to witness the landscapes of from New York City to the Hudson Valley, west to Buffalo along the Erie Canal, and north to the Champlain Valley and Adirondacks. It is the longest multi-use trail in the United States. The trail was built from pre-existing trail segments, most of which were decommissioned railroad lines, which retain their existing identity by are now co-signed as a segment of the Empire State Trail.
Rail Trail Entry Points in the Hudson Valley
In the 1970's, the bridge to Poughkeepsie burned and led to a redirection of rail traffic. The right-of-way and the old bridge fell into disrepair, according to Hudson Valley Rail Trail's website. These are some of popular Rail Trail entrances within the Hudson Valley:
Morgan Lake Park
- 26-44 Creek Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Dutchess Rail Trail
- 50 Overocker Rd, Arlington, NY 12603
Love Road Entrance Dutchess Rail Trail
- 35-99 Love Rd, Arlington, NY 12603
Hudson Valley Rail Trail
- 75 Haviland Rd, Highland, NY 12528
Black Creek Wetlands Fishing Area
- Hudson Valley Rail Trail, Highland, NY 12528
Old Manchester Road Rail Trail
- Dutchess Rail Trail, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
- Technically, you can get in from the Gold's Gym Parking Lot: 258 Titusville Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Kingston Point Rail Trail
- Kingston Point Beach, 102-144 Delaware Ave, Kingston, NY 12401
O&W Rail Trail
- 302 Co Rd 6, Accord, NY 12404
Rest Plaus O&W Rail Trail
- O&W Rail Trail, Stone Ridge, NY 12484
Hudson Valley Rail Trail Depot
- 101 New Paltz Rd, Highland, NY 12528
River-to-Ridge Trail
- 41 Springtown Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561
Wallkill Valley Rail Trail
- Wallkill Valley Rail Trail, Gardiner, NY 12525
Wallkill Valley Rail Trail Parking, North Kingston, NY
- 3114 NY-32, Kingston, NY 12401
Rail Trail Kerhonkson
- Rail Trail Kerhonkson, Kerhonkson, NY 12446
Did we miss any of your favorite spots? Are there any other entrances that we aren't aware of? Let us know online or on the app!