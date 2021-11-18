Hudson Valley Bar Readies Ice Rink and Plans Opening Night

The day is fast approaching when you will be able to enjoy outdoor skating, dinner, and drinks all in one place in the Hudson Valley. Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar in Kingston on the Rondout announced earlier this month they would be putting in an ice rink for skating this winter and today they shared their progress.

The pictures they posted on their Facebook account answered a lot of questions that people had on where it would be located and what it would look like all set up. The space they are using was an outdoor entertainment area earlier this year located right next to the restaurant.

As you can see from the photos, they shared there will be plenty of room for skating and you will also be close to the restaurant for food and beverage service.

The reaction on social media has been very positive. Lots of people are asking questions like, "Will they be offering skate rentals?" and the answer is "Yes." There is no confirmation yet on price, but one post shared it might be $20 for 30 minutes and that includes your skate rental.

In an event post on the Ole Savannah Facebook page, they announced a ribbon-cutting for the rink which is being called the Rondout Ice Rink at Ole Savannah. They have the ribbon cutting scheduled for Thursday, December 2nd at 6 pm. The evening is bound to be a lot of fun.

The Rondout is such a warmer weather destination with its access to the Hudson and its shops and restaurants. I am not much of an ice skater, but this idea seems perfect for the Rondout waterfront during the winter. It could take a winter date night up a notch when you add dinner to a spin around the rink. I am still waiting to hear if they will be bringing in any ice-type entertainment.

How many of these toys did Santa bring you?