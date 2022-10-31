We've known that residents have been moving away from New Yrok state for some time.

Everything from poor job growth outside of New York City, rising crime, to high taxes, to the cold winters have been blamed in the past.

New York was also especially hard hit by COVID-19 in the early months of 2020.

According to numbers released by the US Census Bureau, the Empire State lost 319,020 people from July 2020 to July 2021. That's quite a significant number which outnumbers the combined population drop in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, Louisiana, the District of Columbia, Michigan, and Ohio.

But where is everyone moving to?

Where Are New Yorkers Going?

A website called Zippia used data from the Census and has found the states where all these New Yorkers are going. Some of the results may be a bit surprising. According to Zippia, they're heading to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Connecticut, North Carolina.

If we believe the notion that the Northeast is too cold, too expensive, and too tax ridden, it doesn't look like these exiting people are going far. It's certainly expensive to live in a place like Connecticut. On the other hand, states like CT or NJ aren't that far away.

Other states like North Carolina or Florida might make more sense if you're trying to escape the cold.

The latest Census numbers, posted at WPTV, say that 1.6 million Floridians were born in New York. The figure makes up 8% of the state's population, which is currently 21.9 million (third in the country, right ahead of NY).

