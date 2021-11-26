It's soup season and we are here to help!

Once a week on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, we use our imaginations and take a little trip out to South Dakota, to admire Mount Rushmore. After we are done admiring, we tear down the presidential faces and come up with some "themed" replacements.

This week we decided that with the temperatures starting to drop kind of fast, that we needed to have "soup time" on the show. We asked you guys, "what is your favorite soup?"

If your family is the cooking type of family, you most likely have someone who makes soup every year, that they think is the best soup ever made. We want to hear about that soup and who knows if we get enough of a response we can finally put together the first-ever, "Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show BYOS (Bring Your Own Soup) Festival"!!

Here are just a sample of some of the Hudson Valley's favorite soups so far. Did yours make our list? If we missed yours, call or text us through the Wolf app.

Hudson Valleys Favorite Soup Is? Soup suggestions from all across the Hudson Valley.