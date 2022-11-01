What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?

The cost of heating your home for winter. With oil companies locking customers in at $6 plus a gallon for home heating oil and the electric company informing customers that the rates for this winter (2022-2023) are going to be triple? Quadruple? What can you do? Not heat your home? There is an option to get help heating your home, it's called HEAP.

What is HEAP? What does it do?

HEAP is the Home Energy Assistance Program. The program offers you a one-time assistance payment to cover the costs of heating your home. The payment can help you regardless of how you heat your home, even if you were to heat your home with coal or wood, this could help.

When can you apply for HEAP? What other funding can HEAP provide?

The application for the winter period begins November 1 of each year. Yes, it is income based. Even if you think you might not qualify, please look and double check. Also, there is funding available to help people get their heating units serviced and repaired. Here's the links to apply and get more information.

