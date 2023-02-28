What’s Happening to the Former Plant Depot on Rt 9 in Wappingers?

The old Plant Depot has been sitting vacant for seven years but may soon be receiving a huge transformation.

Back in 2015 the Plant Depot announced that it would be closing after 22 years. Owners Lou and Lorraine Paggiotta decided to retire, putting the business and property on the market.

Since then there have been several rumors about what was to become of the old Plant Depot. U-Haul proposed a plan in early 2021 that would have used the property for a moving and storage operation. Those plans fell through, making way for the possibility of a car dealership.

CarMax then proposed purchasing the property and building a "car superstore" that would offer a large inventory of used vehicles. That plan has called for the destruction of the remaining buildings and the construction of a showroom, car wash, service building and a huge lot to showcase inventory.

It's been almost two years since the CarMax proposal has gone before the Town of Wappinger Planning Board, leaving many to wonder if the project would ever happen. In the meantime, the Plant Depot site continues to sit vacant, becoming an eyesore on Route 9.

According to the Town of Wappinger, discussion over the proposed CarMax Auto Superstore will continue at the next Planning Board meeting on March 6. The project's site plan application and special use permit application will both be addressed. Paperwork provided by CarMax shows the company has responded to several questions about the project and is working with the town to make sure approvals can be acquired.

It's uncertain if and when the CarMax project will be approved, but it's clear that the company is still very much interested in bringing the huge business to the former Plant Depot property. CarMax operates 225 dealerships across the United States, with the closest being located in Albany.

