What’s a Paczki and Where Can You Get them in the Hudson Valley?

Since January felt like it took 365 days, we almost forgot that Paczki season is here!

To be fair, I didn't learn what a Paczki was until 2 or 3 years ago. So with that being said, if you're like me and were living under a rock for most of your life, let us break down what a Paczki is (and how to pronounce it).

What's a Paczki?

Deising's Bakery in Kingston is where I get all my Paczki information and they seem like the most popular source for everything Paczki. According to a Facebook post from Deising's, a Paczki is a traditional Polish pastry that is served on and around Fat Tuesday.

Taste of Home explains that there's a bit of a Fat Tuesday/Lent superstition when it comes to Paczki. They write:

Most folks are looking to get that last good sugar fix before Lenten fasting begins, however, there is a bit of Polish superstition that might play into this as well. It’s been said that if you don’t indulge in paczki on Fat Tuesday, you could face bad luck for the rest of the year.

If I'm reading that correctly, we should be stuffing our faces with the delicious Polish treat for the next few weeks. Noted.

Say What?!

Paczki. How in the world do you even pronounce that?! I know I'm not alone when I say it's a struggle. Thankfully, we have the technology to help us along. Youtube came in handy for this once. Just click play below so you don't embarrass yourself like I did when ordering a Paczki:

Along with Deising's in Kingston, you can get your hands on some Paczki at Florida Bakery and Deli in Florida New York, but only on Fat Tuesday and Fat Thursday around Easter.

Deising's offers Raspberry, custard, lemon, cherry, blueberry, strawberry, and prune flavored Paczki.

Where do you get your Paczki? Do you make them homemade? Let us know and if you need some taste testers, we're available...

