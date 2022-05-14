As you may know, New York has been under its annual burn ban since the middle of March. The ban comes to an end this weekend (Saturday, May 14, 2022) but that doesn't mean that Hudson Valley residences along with other New Yorks still don't have to use caution with outdoor fires and when burning brush.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) issued a statement today reminding New Yorkers that even though the ban is lifting the conditions are still prime for wildfires so it is important that we use caution with any outdoor burning including the ones that aren't prohibited during the ban. Also, they stressed that you need to keep in mind your local burn policies. Many towns require you to have a permit and to notify your fire department if you plan to burn brush or lawn debris.

New York State Burn Ban Ends This Weekend

Some people may not realize that New York has a burn ban in later winter and early Spring but it was enacted in 2009 according to the NYS DEC. It was enacted to help cut down on air pollution and also prevent wildfires.

The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring through May 14 when most wildfires occur. (via NYS DEC Release)

Some Towns in The Hudson Valley Have a Burn Ban Year Round

Some Towns that are in the Adirondack and Catskill regions have been designated "fire towns" meaning that open burning is prohibited year-round unless you have a permit from the DEC.

In case you are wondering what happens to violators of the NYS DEC Opening burning policy keep this in mind you could be subject to criminal and civil action and face finds starting a $500 per incident.

New York State Fire Safety Tips from the NYS DEC

