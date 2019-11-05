Looking for a fun night out? Maybe a little mid-week break? Grab your favorite girl friends, and head to the best girls night out ever. What Women Want is tonight from 5 - 9 pm at The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel on Market Street in Poughkeepsie.

What makes What Women Want such a fun night? There will be tons of giveaways, chocolates, spas, home improvement, fun, games, photo booth, holiday shopping, and all kinds of things that women want. Plus, you can enter for a chance to win an exclusive getaway to Smugglers Notch Vermont for a special weekend vacation. Or upgrade to the What Women Want VIP experience. You will get wine and spirit sampling, hard cider sampling, food options, and group readings from tarot card reader Marcy Currier.

General admission tickets for What Women Want are free. Interested in the VIP experience? Get your tickets by clicking here. And have a great time!

