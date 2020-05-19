Princess Tea Party Rescheduled for Sunday Nov. 29

The bad news is that we're in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic and a number of fun things that we;ve been looking forward have been canceled. The good news is that many of these things have already been rescheduled and that includes The Princess Tea Party at the Poughkeepsie Grand to benefit Hudson Valley Hospice.

The new date for the Princess Tea Party is Sunday, Nov. 29 from 1PM - 4PM. It's going to be a perfect day that includes a scrumptious lunch and treats, two crafts for each princess to make and take home, beautiful princesses in specially designated areas just waiting for the royal guests to come have their autograph books signed, face and nail painting, dancing, raffles, shopping and more.

All proceeds from the Princess Tea Party are used to fund Hudson Valley Hospice children’s programs and services. For more information, check out the event facebook page or the Hudson Valley Hospice website.

