I seriously can’t remember the last time I got to Newark airport and wasn’t informed that my flight was delayed.

When this first started to happen I was pretty frustrated. I spent the majority of my delay time screaming at my relatives or complaining about how unfair things were. If I have learned anything from these episodes, however, it’s that my time could have been better spent.

The first thing you’ll want to do if you have a serious delay is find food. Newark has plenty of options as well as plenty of great seating areas. There’s Malone’s fish market if you’re in the mood for seafood, Jersey Mike's for a sub, Little Tony’s for Pizza and more.

Newark Airport has done a pretty good job of implementing some of Jersey’s most popular food spots, so don’t hesitate to find them if you have time.

Once you have your food, and if you're anything like me, your hangriness has diminished, it’s time to figure out how to waste the rest of the dreaded waiting time.

I often pick out a book and pray it captivates me enough that I don’t even want to stand up, but that’s not always the case.

If you aren’t much of a reader or don’t have any work you can get done, consider heading to a rest zone. I didn’t even know these existed until I started traveling internationally, but they are definitely a good place to go if you need to take a deep breath.

If all else fails and you are absolutely miserable in the airport and—lets face it we’ve all been there—take a deep breath, put on the stupid show or movie you told yourself you would not he viewing for the 10th time and pray your flight doesn’t have any more of a delay.

