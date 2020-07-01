What School Could Look Like in New York This Fall

The number 1 question for most parents right now is what will school look like in the fall in New York.

Back in March, students and teachers across New York were pulled from the classroom to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. Cuomo later announced students wouldn't return to the classroom until at least the fall. All learning has been done remotely and summer school sessions will be taking place online this summer.

Summer vacation is underway for New York students, but it's still unclear if schools will be reopened in the fall. This week, Cuomo said he wants children to return to the classroom in the fall, but he's still unsure if it can happen.

Cuomo said while COVID-19 numbers are currently good in New York, it's surging in many parts of the country, which could impact New York students.

"If this continues across the country, kids are going to be home for a long time," Cuomo told Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet The Press.

As of now, New York officials have yet to announce if students can go back in the fall, or issue any potential guidelines. However, we can get an idea of what school in the fall might look like by looking at a school district plans from a neighboring state.

On Monday, the Mill River Unified Union School District in Clarendon, Vermont released details school officials are developing for the fall.

Most noteworthy is the creation of a “hybrid” schedule where students would spend two days in the classroom and three days learning from home. Officials say a “hybrid” schedule is being developed in many school districts across Vermont, mostly at the middle school and high school levels, to ensure social distancing.

Facial coverings will be required for all students and staff, officials say. Multiple entrances will be used for students to enter the building, where all students will be screened each day by a school nurse or a trained staff member.

Buses will run at very limited capacity with no more than 24 students per bus. School officials in Vermont also say it's possible the school year calendar might change.