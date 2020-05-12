What Part of the Hudson Valley Has The Most COVID-19 Cases?

Here are the up to date totals for how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Sullivan County:

Barryville: <10



Bethel: <10



Bloomingburg: 101



Burlingham: <10



Callicoon: <10



Callicoon Center: <10



Claryville: <10



Cochecton: <10



Cuddebackville: <10



Eldred: <10



Fallsburg: 27



Ferndale: <10



Forestburgh: 12



Fremont Center: <10



Glen Spey: 16



Glen Wild: <10



Grahamsville: <10



Hankins: <10



Harris: <10



Highland Lake: <10



Hortonville: <10



Hurleyville: 21



Jeffersonville: <10



Kauneonga Lake: 10



Kenoza Lake: <10



Kiamesha Lake: 10



Lake Huntington: <10



Liberty: 210



Livingston Manor: 26



Loch Sheldrake: 26



Long Eddy: <10



Mongaup Valley: 10



Monticello: 168



Mountaindale: 11



Narrowsburg:<10



Neversink: <10



North Branch: <10



Obernberg: <10



Parksville: <10



Phillipsport: <10



Pond Eddy: <10



Rock Hill: 35



Roscoe: <10



Smallwood: <10



South Fallsburg:167



Summitville: <10



Swan Lake: 11



Thompsonville: <10



Westbrookville: <10



White Lake: <10



White Sulphur Springs: <10



Woodbourne: 27



Woodridge: 27



Wurtsboro: 41



Youngsville: <10



Yulan: <10

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Orange County

Blooming Grove - 327

Chester - 331

Cornwall - 139

Crawford -84

Deerpark - 73

Goshen - 418

Greenville -69

Hamptonburgh - 135

Highlands - 116

Middletown -1,025

Minisink - 75

Monroe - 518

Montgomery - 562

Mount Hope - 152

New Windsor - 803

City of Newburgh - 1,314

Town of Newburgh - 645

Palm Tree -712

Port Jervis - 126

Tuxedo - 61

Wallkill - 853

Warwick - 524

Wawayanda - 185

Woodbury - 278

Ulster County

Town of Plattekill- 144

Town of Shawangunk- 101

City of Kingston- 187

Town of New Paltz- 80

Town of Marlborough- 113

Town of Saugerties- 89

Town of Lloyd- 137

Town of Ulster- 175

Town of Wawarsing- 120

Town of Rochester- 34

Town of Rosendale- 34

Town of Esopus- 65

Town of Hurley- 36

Town of Marbletown- 22

Town of Woodstock- 30

Town of Olive- 14

Town of Gardiner- 32

Town of Shandaken- 9

Town of Denning- 2

Town of Kingston- 1

Putnam County

Carmel -403

Kent- 322

Patterson -117

Philipstown-106

Putnam Valley- 153

Southeast- 242

Dutchess County

Amenia- 12

Beacon city- 135

Beekman- 72

Clinton- 13

Dover- 33

East Fishkill- 140

Fishkill- 164

Fishkill village- less than 5

Hyde Park- 104

LaGrange- 106

Milan- 10

Millbrook- less than 5

Millerton village- less than 5

North East- less than 5

Pawling- 32

Pawling Village- 12

Pine Plains- 9

Pleasant Valley- 38

Poughkeepsie- 227

Poughkeepsie city- 297

Red Hook- 19

Red Hook village- less than 5

Rhinebeck- 50

Rhinebeck Village- 9

Stanford- 13

Tivoli village- less than 5

Union Vale -39

Wappinger- 132

Wappingers Falls village- 37

Washington- 8

* Dutchess County officials note 479 cases are pending address confirmation

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.