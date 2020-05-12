What Part of the Hudson Valley Has The Most COVID-19 Cases?
Here are the up to date totals for how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.
Sullivan County:
- Barryville: <10
- Bethel: <10
- Bloomingburg: 101
- Burlingham: <10
- Callicoon: <10
- Callicoon Center: <10
- Claryville: <10
- Cochecton: <10
- Cuddebackville: <10
- Eldred: <10
- Fallsburg: 27
- Ferndale: <10
- Forestburgh: 12
- Fremont Center: <10
- Glen Spey: 16
- Glen Wild: <10
- Grahamsville: <10
- Hankins: <10
- Harris: <10
- Highland Lake: <10
- Hortonville: <10
- Hurleyville: 21
- Jeffersonville: <10
- Kauneonga Lake: 10
- Kenoza Lake: <10
- Kiamesha Lake: 10
- Lake Huntington: <10
- Liberty: 210
- Livingston Manor: 26
- Loch Sheldrake: 26
- Long Eddy: <10
- Mongaup Valley: 10
- Monticello: 168
- Mountaindale: 11
- Narrowsburg:<10
- Neversink: <10
- North Branch: <10
- Obernberg: <10
- Parksville: <10
- Phillipsport: <10
- Pond Eddy: <10
- Rock Hill: 35
- Roscoe: <10
- Smallwood: <10
- South Fallsburg:167
- Summitville: <10
- Swan Lake: 11
- Thompsonville: <10
- Westbrookville: <10
- White Lake: <10
- White Sulphur Springs: <10
- Woodbourne: 27
- Woodridge: 27
- Wurtsboro: 41
- Youngsville: <10
- Yulan: <10
Orange County
- Blooming Grove - 327
- Chester - 331
- Cornwall - 139
- Crawford -84
- Deerpark - 73
- Goshen - 418
- Greenville -69
- Hamptonburgh - 135
- Highlands - 116
- Middletown -1,025
- Minisink - 75
- Monroe - 518
- Montgomery - 562
- Mount Hope - 152
- New Windsor - 803
- City of Newburgh - 1,314
- Town of Newburgh - 645
- Palm Tree -712
- Port Jervis - 126
- Tuxedo - 61
- Wallkill - 853
- Warwick - 524
- Wawayanda - 185
- Woodbury - 278
Ulster County
- Town of Plattekill- 144
- Town of Shawangunk- 101
- City of Kingston- 187
- Town of New Paltz- 80
- Town of Marlborough- 113
- Town of Saugerties- 89
- Town of Lloyd- 137
- Town of Ulster- 175
- Town of Wawarsing- 120
- Town of Rochester- 34
- Town of Rosendale- 34
- Town of Esopus- 65
- Town of Hurley- 36
- Town of Marbletown- 22
- Town of Woodstock- 30
- Town of Olive- 14
- Town of Gardiner- 32
- Town of Shandaken- 9
- Town of Denning- 2
- Town of Kingston- 1
Putnam County
- Carmel -403
- Kent- 322
- Patterson -117
- Philipstown-106
- Putnam Valley- 153
- Southeast- 242
Dutchess County
- Amenia- 12
- Beacon city- 135
- Beekman- 72
- Clinton- 13
- Dover- 33
- East Fishkill- 140
- Fishkill- 164
- Fishkill village- less than 5
- Hyde Park- 104
- LaGrange- 106
- Milan- 10
- Millbrook- less than 5
- Millerton village- less than 5
- North East- less than 5
- Pawling- 32
- Pawling Village- 12
- Pine Plains- 9
- Pleasant Valley- 38
- Poughkeepsie- 227
- Poughkeepsie city- 297
- Red Hook- 19
- Red Hook village- less than 5
- Rhinebeck- 50
- Rhinebeck Village- 9
- Stanford- 13
- Tivoli village- less than 5
- Union Vale -39
- Wappinger- 132
- Wappingers Falls village- 37
- Washington- 8
* Dutchess County officials note 479 cases are pending address confirmation
All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.