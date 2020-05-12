What Part of the Hudson Valley Has The Most COVID-19 Cases?

Kira-Yan

Here are the up to date totals for how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sullivan County:

    • Barryville: <10
    • Bethel: <10
    • Bloomingburg: 101
    • Burlingham: <10
    • Callicoon: <10
    • Callicoon Center: <10
    • Claryville: <10
    • Cochecton: <10
    • Cuddebackville: <10
    • Eldred: <10
    • Fallsburg: 27
    • Ferndale: <10
    • Forestburgh: 12
    • Fremont Center: <10
    • Glen Spey: 16
    • Glen Wild: <10
    • Grahamsville: <10
    • Hankins: <10
    • Harris: <10
    • Highland Lake: <10
    • Hortonville: <10
    • Hurleyville: 21
    • Jeffersonville: <10
    • Kauneonga Lake: 10
    • Kenoza Lake: <10
    • Kiamesha Lake: 10
    • Lake Huntington: <10
    • Liberty: 210
    • Livingston Manor: 26
    • Loch Sheldrake: 26
    • Long Eddy: <10
    • Mongaup Valley: 10
    • Monticello: 168
    • Mountaindale: 11
    • Narrowsburg:<10
    • Neversink: <10
    • North Branch: <10
    • Obernberg: <10
    • Parksville: <10
    • Phillipsport: <10
    • Pond Eddy: <10
    • Rock Hill: 35
    • Roscoe: <10
    • Smallwood: <10
    • South Fallsburg:167
    • Summitville: <10
    • Swan Lake: 11
    • Thompsonville: <10
    • Westbrookville: <10
    • White Lake: <10
    • White Sulphur Springs: <10
    • Woodbourne: 27
    • Woodridge: 27
    • Wurtsboro: 41
    • Youngsville: <10
    • Yulan: <10

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Orange County

  • Blooming Grove - 327
  • Chester - 331
  • Cornwall - 139
  • Crawford -84
  • Deerpark - 73
  • Goshen - 418
  • Greenville -69
  • Hamptonburgh - 135
  • Highlands - 116
  • Middletown -1,025
  • Minisink - 75
  • Monroe - 518
  • Montgomery - 562
  • Mount Hope - 152
  • New Windsor - 803
  • City of Newburgh - 1,314
  • Town of Newburgh - 645
  • Palm Tree -712
  • Port Jervis - 126
  • Tuxedo - 61
  • Wallkill - 853
  • Warwick - 524
  • Wawayanda - 185
  • Woodbury - 278

Ulster County

  • Town of Plattekill- 144
  • Town of Shawangunk- 101
  • City of Kingston- 187
  • Town of New Paltz- 80
  • Town of Marlborough- 113
  • Town of Saugerties- 89
  • Town of Lloyd- 137
  • Town of Ulster- 175
  • Town of Wawarsing- 120
  • Town of Rochester- 34
  • Town of Rosendale- 34
  • Town of Esopus- 65
  • Town of Hurley- 36
  • Town of Marbletown- 22
  • Town of Woodstock- 30
  • Town of Olive- 14
  • Town of Gardiner- 32
  • Town of Shandaken- 9
  • Town of Denning- 2
  • Town of Kingston- 1

Putnam County

  • Carmel -403
  • Kent- 322
  • Patterson -117
  • Philipstown-106
  • Putnam Valley- 153
  • Southeast- 242

Dutchess County

  • Amenia- 12
  • Beacon city- 135
  • Beekman- 72
  • Clinton- 13
  • Dover- 33
  • East Fishkill- 140
  • Fishkill- 164
  • Fishkill village- less than 5
  • Hyde Park- 104
  • LaGrange- 106
  • Milan- 10
  • Millbrook- less than 5
  • Millerton village- less than 5
  • North East- less than 5
  • Pawling- 32
  • Pawling Village- 12
  • Pine Plains- 9
  • Pleasant Valley- 38
  • Poughkeepsie- 227
  • Poughkeepsie city- 297
  • Red Hook- 19
  • Red Hook village- less than 5
  • Rhinebeck- 50
  • Rhinebeck Village- 9
  • Stanford- 13
  • Tivoli village- less than 5
  • Union Vale -39
  • Wappinger- 132
  • Wappingers Falls village- 37
  • Washington- 8

* Dutchess County officials note 479 cases are pending address confirmation

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.

Filed Under: Coronavirus in New York
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top