What is Poughkeepsie’s Witchcraft District?

Witches aren't just popular in October around these parts. It's a way of life that apparently has quite the following in the Hudson Valley.

Even though I've lived here for almost 5 years I still continue to learn something new about the area every single day. If you know me you know that I love talking about the stranger side of the Hudson Valley. Between aliens, smiling tree stumps and fake ears for sale on Facebook, I don't like leaving any stone unturned in the area.

Last week was extremely educational for me in regards to the Hudson Valley and especially the City of Poughkeepsie. The tragic fire of the gothic mansion called the "Halloween House" has sparked a lot of conversation surrounding the Hudson Valley's dark and mystical side.

The house was allegedly intentional and the owner of the home believes that it was a hate crime.

Poughkeepsie residents are saddened by the devastating and sudden loss of the home that was considered a landmark to so many.

Members of the Satanic Church community are among them as one owner of the house was a member of the church and reportedly even officiated the first Satanic same-sex marriages in New York. The Satanic Church even made a statement regarding the loss of the home. Upon reading about the local satanic culture I learned of Poughkeepsie's Witchcraft District Bazaar. It's a community for people in the Poughkeepsie area to come together and discuss the weird and darker parts of the Hudson Valley. I don't think you need to fly a broom to enjoy the group. That's was so 17th century.