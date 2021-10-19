What is a ‘Hamlet’ and Why Does NY State Have So Many of Them?

So you are driving through these small-ish towns in New York State. Wait, is it a town, a village, a city or is it a hamlet? What is the difference?

Merriam Webster dictionary defines a hamlet as, "A small village."

There is also some argument as to whether or not the town can be called a hamlet if it has a church in it, a central meeting place for residents. Most hamlets do not have any of that, nor do they have a post office. While having one of those items does not automatically make it village, the absence of all of them can make it a hamlet. Are you saying "huh" yet?

To make things even more complicated is that there is actually a hamlet named "Hamlet" in New York State, which is located in Town of Villenova in Chautauqua County.

There are a few hundred hamlets that you can find throughout the state of New York. They are smaller towns that are too small to even be considered a hamlet, to big to be a village, to small to be a town, etc. So what constitutes what?

Hamlet, small, just a few dozen homes, no meeting place, no church, no post office

Village, small to medium, more homes than a hamlet. There are more places to meet, i.e. businesses, a post office, churches.

Town, larger than a village, but smaller than a city and more developed with homes, businesses and infrastructure.

City, is larger, densely populated, and contains many businesses, public transportation and potentially several post offices.

Which do you live in?

