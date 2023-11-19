There's always a huge checklist to maintain when the weather begins to cool in the Hudson Valley. Usually concerns are limited to ways to combat snow and ice... but what about insect invasions?

From hoarding nuts and berries to literally burying themselves in the ground, each New York animal has a different instinctual response to the winter season. One insect has already been swarming to Hudson Valley homes, and one type of house in particular is in more danger than the rest when it comes to a seasonal infestation.

Asian lady beetles, which look similar to ladybugs, may be more attracted to a certain color (RONSAN4D/stockphoto52 via Cavna) Asian lady beetles, which look similar to ladybugs, may be more attracted to a certain color (RONSAN4D/stockphoto52 via Cavna) loading...

Invasion of the Asian Lady Beetle in the Hudson Valley, NY

This year, many Hudson Valley residents noticed what they thought was an abnormally large influx of ladybugs. Closer examination revealed that the insects were actually the very similar-looking Asian lady beetle (find out how to tell the difference here), which can invade homes by the thousands. Here's why certain homeowners may be a bigger target.

White houses like this one may be more susceptible to bug infestations for one specific reason (TSM Poughkeepsie) White houses like this one may be more susceptible to bug infestations for one specific reason (TSM Poughkeepsie) loading...

Why White Houses May Be at a Higher Risk for an Insect Infestation

Like bears, squirrels, and any other New York animal, Asian lady beetles are looking for ways to avoid freezing to death during the winter months. Unlike finding a cave or a tree to hide from the cold, the favorite hideout for the lady beetle may be specifically white or multi-colored houses, and it all has to do with the way these colors interact with the sun.

While there are differences between these two insects, both are attracted to bright colors, like white (Canva) While there are differences between these two insects, both are attracted to bright colors, like white (Canva) loading...

While the color black absorbs all light rays, the color white reflects them, and scientists believe that Asian lady beetles may be more attracted to white structures specifically because they are reflecting the sun's rays. Homes with dark contrasting shutters may also have a higher likelihood of attracting the insects. Here's how you can fight back.

How to Fight Back Against an Asian Lady Beetle Infestation

Hudson Valley residents who'd rather not repaint their entire house can take much smaller steps to avoid unwanted roommates. Preventative measures like making sure windows, doors, and other entry points are properly sealed are always recommended before the seasons change. If you are currently experiencing a lady beetle invasion, experts say vacuuming up the bugs is more helpful than squishing the insects or using a poison spray.

While vacuuming the Asian lady beetle is recommended to avoid gross splatter or the release of pheromones that could attract even more of the insect, other bugs are on New York's hitlist. Check out the targets below, and keep scrolling to see where New York ranks nationally for bed bug infestations.

