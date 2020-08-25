It's been over a week and still no answers. But residents in Montgomery reported feeling a massive blast Sunday, August 16 and its still got quite a few people confused. What could have caused it?

Town Supervisor Brian Maher told the Times Herald the explosion may have come from a residence. Maher says the noise did not come from any developmental sites. Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion. Did you feel it near Montgomery? Some residents said it was biggest blast they've ever felt.

Obviously, loud explosions are going to cause some uncertainty and even panic. Was it natural causes? Fireworks? Military? A meteor? Aliens? The real answer is more than likely far less dramatic.