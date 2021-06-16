It seems like everywhere I look online these days, I see pictures of garlic scapes. Until a few years ago, I didn’t even know what garlic scapes were. I had seen them a few times at the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, but I had never tasted them. Actually, I had never even heard of garlic scapes until then. Now, they seem to be all the rage, at least here in the Hudson Valley.

According to Cedar Center Farm and Education Center, Garlic Scapes are the flower bud of the garlic plant. I reached out to some of my garlic scape growing Facebook friends, and they were kind enough to share some photos. Just about everybody is suggesting garlic scape pesto, and it does sound quite delicious.

Christina Varga, an artist who grows an amazing garden, uses chopped garlic scapes, olive oil, salt, lemon juice, garlic and nuts; walnuts, pine nuts or almonds or sunflower seeds, and parmesan cheese with a little pepper and a little water to make it smooth. Then put it in the blender or food processor. Erik Morabito, who also has a great garden and runs the Just a Cook facebook page has that same basic recipe, but he likes to add a pinch of pink salt.

Check out some of the pictures of garlic scapes grown, cooked and eaten right here in the Hudson Valley.

What Are Garlic Scapes and Why is the Hudson Valley So Into Them? Pictures of Hudson Valley Grown Garlic Scapes

Big thanks to Christina and Erik for sharing their pictures and recipes. Other garlic scape lovers have suggested putting them on the grill, using them in a stir fry, or chooping them up for a salad. Have you ever used garlic scapes in a recipe? We'd love you to share it.

