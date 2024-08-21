Westchester County Woman Now Facing Charges for Alleged Child Abuse

The metaphorical waters have recently gotten quite hot for one local woman from Westchester County. The reason for the increase in temperature if the title for this article wasn't obvious enough is that this one particular Westchester woman has been charged for the alleged abuse of a child.

New York State Police in North Salem

Currently not much information has been made available regarding this case because it is very recent, however the New York State Police have issued a press release that contains what is known as of now.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the press release from the NYSP, back on August 8, 2024, members of the New York State Police arrested an employee of the Westchester Exceptional Children School in North Salem for allegedly "kicking a student".

The incident in question according to the report was reported by the victim's mother on August 2, 2024. After the report was made, law enforcement began an investigation and in that investigation it was determined that the woman in question kicked the child who was under the age of 13.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The suspect was identified as 60-year old Carmen M. Santiago Osorio of New Rochelle. Santiago Osorio was officially charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st degree, a class E felony. Following the arrest, Santiago Osorio was arraigned in the town of North Salem Court and then released under her own recognizance.

She is expected to be back in court on September 9, 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Potential Penalty for the Accused

Not surprisingly this crime of child abuse is a felony offense in the state of New York. Specifically, if convicted and found guilty of the crime Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st degree, harsh punishment can follow.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A "harsh" punishment or penalty in this case could potentially be serving up to four (4) years in prison, a probation period of five (5) years and a substantial fine.

With the current information available, it makes it impossible to know exactly what the result of this case will be. It also must be kept in mind that charges against an individual are merely accusations and nothing has been proven as of yet.

Canva Canva loading...

It is likely that greater clarity in this case will be had after the accused makes her next scheduled appearance in court.

The 10 Most Expensive Private Schools In New York