Westchester, Rockland in New York’s ‘Mid-Hudson’ Reopening Region

Westchester and Rockland counties are included in the "Mid-Hudson" region in the governor's regional reopening plan.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced regions can start to reopen on May 15 if a number of guidelines are met. Once a region meets the criteria to reopen businesses will reopen in four phases.

On Monday, leaders from Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, Greene, Columbia, and Putnam counties announced they agreed to work together and meet later this week to discuss a reopening plan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York Forward plan splits the state up into 10 regions. Columbia and Green counties are included in the "Capital Region" while Westchester and Rockland counties are placed in the "Mid-Hudson" region.

The 10 region breakdown is below, courtesy the Governor's Office.

Mid-Hudson : Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester

: Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester Capital Region : Albany, Columbia, Greene, Saratoga, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Warren, Washington

: Albany, Columbia, Greene, Saratoga, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Warren, Washington New York City : Bronx, Kings, New York, Richmond, Queens

: Bronx, Kings, New York, Richmond, Queens Long Island : Nassau, Suffolk

: Nassau, Suffolk Western New York : Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara

: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara Finger Lakes : Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, Yates

: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, Yates Southern Tier : Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins

: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins Central New York : Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego

: Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego Mohawk Valley : Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie

: Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie North Country: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence

New York now has a website that shows how close parts of the state are to being allowed to start the reopening process. Hudson Valley officials are pushing to reopen in the very near future.