Wendy’s Has Entered the Pumpkin Spice Chat; Product Roll Out in September
We know, we know...there's still about a month left of summer and all anyone seems to be talking about these days is the fall, and all the pumpkin spice things, too.
While some people are savoring every last bit of summertime, others are ready to pack it in and roll out all the fall things. For those people, here's something you may want to know.
Wendy's To Roll Out Pumpkin Spice Frosty & Other PS Flavored Treats
While I'm a big fan of the french fry + frosty combo as an occasional treat, not sure how good that combo will be when the frosty goes all fall on us as Wendy's prepared to introduce their Pumpkin Spice Frosty in just a few weeks.
This information has been all the talk in the food world lately, as it was leaked by a few different sources that the fall flavor would be caramel apple, but it seems some inside sources have confirmed that they will indeed offer the infamous Pumpkin Spice Frosty this year.
Additionally, Allrecipes.com shared that there will be pumpkin spice coffee and a variation of PS for their Frosty Creme Cold Brew, too.
It's looking like September 12th is the rumored date for the pumpkin spice rollout at Wendy's, with insider experts sharing that you might just be able to get your hands on it earlier if their summer flavor stock runs out sooner than the launch date.
Pumpkin Returns to the Hudson Valley for the 2023 Season
If you're ready to commit to all things pumpkin, well you're in luck, because plenty of options have rolled out locally for the season.
Pumpkin has been back on Hudson Valley Dunkin' menus for a little over a week already, and Starbucks wasn't far behind with their launch just this week.
Not to be outdone, one Hudson Valley based restaurant has been serving up pumpkin beer since early August