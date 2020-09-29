If you're a bit squeamish, you might want to turn away. In a year full of strange and unexplainable stories, you can add this one to the next chapter. It was just another Sunday night in Brooklyn, when the serenity of the evening was suddenly broken when some weirdo dumped at least one hundred eels in to a lake at a park.

Witnesses say they saw the man drag two big trash bags full of at least a hundred live eels. Things got really creepy when one of the bags split and some of the eels spilled out on to the grass, according to Brooklyn Paper.

Was the unidentified man trying to save the sea creatures? Other people who were at the park told Brooklyn Paper that the man was dressed in all white like a chef and could be heard saying he wanted to save the eels. residents quickly pointed out that putting them in the lake would kill other species already there. The video taken above shows the man responding by saying he was trying to save the eels.

By the time police were called, the mysterious eel man had vanished in to the night. Park experts warn against introducing foreign species in to the lake. there could also be a very heavy fine coming your way. Riverkeeper,org says that fines for illegal dumping in waterways range from $1,500 to $10,000 for the first violation alone.