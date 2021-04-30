WEEKEND WEATHER: Windy Start, Warmer by Sunday

As the Hudson Valley winds down another week, things will be getting pretty windy by Friday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect from Friday at 10 AM to midnight, as winds will will blow from the west at 15 to 25 MPH, with some gusts up to 50 MPH. This will bring in much cooler air tonight as the front has now passed, with temps falling into the low 40s overnight. But the cooler weather won't last too long.

The clouds will hang around early, but we'll see some breaks of sun by Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Saturday should see a mixture of sun and clouds. with highs in the mid 60s. But while the weekend may have started off a bit cooler, it will certainly end on a high note. Temperatures will warm up by Sunday afternoon, as highs will climb into the 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

This will once again bring in another warming trend, as we enter the first full week of May. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60s to mid 70s for the majority of the upcoming week, according to forecasts. Now is the time to get out there and start mowing the lawn if you haven't had a chance.

As we approach the month of May, some long-range forecasts are already looking ahead to the summer season. There are several different weather outlooks posted already, but one particular forecast is calling for the area to see "sizzling" temperatures, with above average rainfall for the summer of 2021. The Farmer's Alamance is predicting that the northeast should expect above average temperatures by mid to late summer, with more rain the usual. In fact, Almanac editor Peter Geiger is even calling for an increased chance for severe weather across many parts of the country, including the eastern third of the nation.

Of course, these forecasts often differ and even contradict. For example, the Weather Channel is saying the northeast should be spared the oppressive heat this summer, and should expect near normal temperatures. But then there's the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, which says the area could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall. We'll just have to wait and see.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

LOOK: A history of Black representation in movies