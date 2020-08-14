WEEKEND WEATHER: Nice Start, Chance For Rain Later

It's been a hot and humid week here in the Hudson Valley. Now, the question is; how long will it last? Will it cool off? How long will the 'dog days" of August stick around?

Friday should stay in the 80s, with mostly sunny skies early. Some clouds will start to roll in late in the day, as it won't be quite as humid as it was earlier this week. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Highs Saturday will stay in the low to mid 80s, with mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 60s, with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will see a chance for rain returning throughout the day, with highs again in the 80s. Lows will stay in the 60s overnight.

Have a great weekend!