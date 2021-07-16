WEEKEND WEATHER: More Heat and More Storms On the Way?

We can't seem to catch a break. It's been a hot and humid past couple of days across the Hudson Valley, as a Heat Advisory will once again go into effect for Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have persisted off and on through the week as well, giving some areas even more rain on top of the already saturated ground. Will we finally catch a break?

Forecasters say that Friday is going to be another hot and humid day, with heat indices ranging in the mid to upper 90s. There is a slight chance of a scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm as the day goes on, as highs will approach 90 degrees. Overnight lows will only reach around 70. Saturday will see a much better chance for thunderstorms in the Hudson Valley, as highs will be around 85 during the day. Some of the storms could be severe with strong gusty winds. The chance for storms will linger through the evening hours, as lows will only reach the upper 60s to around 70.

Sunday will again bring the chance for rain and storms, as highs will climb into the 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s, under partly cloudy skies. Monday will see things finally dry out a bit, with highs in the mid 80 and mostly sunny skies. The Weather Channel says that next week could see a chance for more rain early, though it should start to clear as the week progresses. As we've stated a number of times, if the weather this summer so far has seemed a bit oppressive, it's exactly what long range forecasts had predicted.. AccuWeather had predicted a hotter than average summer in the Northeast, and called for a very stormy month of July. If these predictions hold, then you might want to get used to the heat, humidity, and potently severe weather for the rest of the season.