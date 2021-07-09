WEEKEND WEATHER: Finally, Some Nice Weather is On the Way

After a week of heatwaves, damaging thunderstorms, flooding rains, and even a tropical storm, the Hudson Valley is set to enjoy some beautiful weather just in time for the weekend. There is a chance for more scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon as the humidity should stick for just a little bit longer. But then, get ready to make some outdoors plans for the weekend, as things will greatly improve.

Highs Friday will be in the 80s. Tropical Storm Elsa will bring rain and wind across the region, though the worst of the storm should stay more towards the south, along the Long Island, and New England coastlines. After Elsa has moved out, there is still a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we get into the afternoon. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 4 PM. The rain should start to clear out this evening, as lows will down into the mid 60s overnight.

Saturday will finally bring back some much needed pleasant weather, as highs will stay in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. the chance for rain will return by Sunday night, as some scattered showers are possible, with lows in the mid 60s. Monday will begin another warm spell, as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

If the weather this summer so far has seemed a bit oppressive, it's exactly what long range forecasts had predicted.. AccuWeather had predicted a hotter than average summer in the Northeast, and called for a very stormy start in the months of June and July. If these predictions hold, then you might want to get used to the heat, humidity, and potently severe weather for the rest of the season.