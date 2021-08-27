The Hudson Valley is in the grip of another heatwave as we close out the week. Highs will once again approach 90 Friday. And with the oppressive humidity, the heat index values could reach close to 100 again, which has prompted another Heat Advisory for the area. When will see the heat finally break? According to the forecast, soon.

Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 80s, to near 90. There is a chance for scattered shower an thunderstorms across the area as we approach the early evening hours. The chance for precipitation for last until the evening before clearing out overnight. Lows Friday night will be around 70, with mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be a little cooler, with a chance for morning showers. There will be a slight chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with cooler highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows Saturday night will fall into the 60s. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 80s, with another slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Monday will bring and increased chance for thunderstorms, as highs will be warm and humid in the 80s. This will bring in cooler air through the rest of the week, as highs should stay in the 70s as we enter the first days of September.

But while the heat is expected to last for another day, some folks are already looking ahead to fall. Some of the long-range forecasts for the next few months say the warm weather could stick around the Hudson Valley for a while. But could we also the increased chance for more tropical storms, such as Henri, which doused the area Sunday and Monday. A big factor could be La Niña.

AccuWeather says that the Hudson Valley and Northeast could above average temperatures lingering well into mid October. There could also be more rounds of strong thunderstorms that persist for a least another month, according to some forecasts. This has been the trend through the majority of the summer across many parts of the Hudson Valley, and it may go on for a bit longer. But could the east coast be susceptible to more tropical weather, due to another La Niña? Time will only tell.

