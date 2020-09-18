WEEKEND WEATHER: Fall Is On The Way

The first of fall isn't until Tuesday but it will certainly feel like fall this weekend here in the Hudson Valley. Highs Friday will only reach the 60s, and the wind will make it feel even cooler than it really is. Lows Friday night will fall into the upper 30s.

Saturday will see a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs in the 60s. There is actually a chance for patchy frost in the valley Saturday night, as lows will fall into the 30s. Time to bust out the jackets.

Sunday will see highs in the mid 60s, with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 40.

Have a great weekend!