WEEKEND WEATHER: Cooler Temps With Rain On the Way

Thursday and Friday's weather had the Hudson Valley feeling more like it was May rather than the end of March. The area saw temperatures in the lower 70s by late week, leading many residents to head outdoors and enjoy the spring weather. Windier and cooler temps are on the way however, as the threat for rain will return by later in the weekend, according to meteorologists.

A Wind Advisory is in affect Noon Friday until Midnight, with gusty winds 20 to 30 M.P.H. across the region. Hudson Valley Weather says some gusts could approach near 50 M.P.H. during the afternoon. The morning clouds and showers should start moving out of the area by Friday afternoon, with some sun shining through by later in the day. Highs will be in the low 70s. Lows will be cooler overnight, with temps falling into the 40s.

Saturday will be more seasonable, with highs around 60 and partly cloudy skies and some gusty winds. The clouds will return overnight, with lows Saturday falling into the upper 30s. The threat of rain returns Sunday, with highs in the 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. This will bring us into Monday next week, as the forecast is calling for clouds, rain showers, and wind, with highs in the 40s to near 50 during the day.

Could the Hudson Valley actually see some snow showers overnight Sunday? Hudson Valley Weather says it will get cold enough in some parts of the area, such as the higher elevations, to potentially see some flurries fall. The Weather Channel has a bit of a different outlook though, calling for temperatures to remain above freezing through the night, meaning any precipitation will stay in the form of rain.

