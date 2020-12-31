WEEKEND WEATHER: Cloudy Skies With Snow Possible

As we head into the final day of 2020, we look ahead as another storm system is expected to move through the area by Friday. Luckily, this won't be anywhere near as powerful as the last storm that blew through the northeast Christmas Eve. Thousands across the Hudson Valley were left without power last week, as extremely strong winds and torrential rain hit the region hard. There is a chance for snow however, as we get later into the weekend, according to forecasters.

Thursday will be cloudy through out the day, with highs in the 40s. Skies will remain cloudy for New Years Eve, as lows will dip into the 20s. The chance for rain and even freezing precipitation will then return for the first day of 2021. Highs Friday will be in the upper 30s, as the threat of rain arrives towards the end of the day, according to Hudson Valley Weather. Friday night will see freezing rain mixing with rain with lows staying in the 30s. Some areas north of the Hudson Valley as well as in the higher elevations might see some light snow mixing in.

Saturday will be much milder with cloudy skies through the afternoon and highs in the mid 50s. Lows overnight will be around 30. Sunday will much colder temperatures as the chance for snow returns. Highs will be in the 30s, as snow showers could persist through the afternoon. The snow could stick around overnight, as lows will remain around 30. As of now, there is no indication exactly how much we'll get, though this does not look like it will be a major storm.

Have a great weekend, and Happy New Year!