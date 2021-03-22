WEATHER: Spring Finally Arrives, Chance For Rain Later in Week

The first full week of spring is here, and the Hudson Valley should enjoy some beautiful days ahead for the majority of the week. Highs will mainly be in the 60s, with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain returning to the area later in the week however.

Highs Monday will be around 60, with plenty of sun and light winds. Lows Monday night will be around 30. Tuesday will stay pretty much the same, with highs in the low 60s, and lows in the mid to upper 30s overnight. Some clouds will move in by mid week, with Wednesday's highs once again staying the 60s. Lows will be slightly warmer, with temps staying in the mid 40s Wednesday night.

A chance for light rain returns by Thursday, as highs will remain in the 60s. The chance for rain increases overnight, as lows will be around 40, with showers towards morning. Friday could see off an on showers through the day, with highs again the low 60s. Lows will fall into the 30s overnight, with winds increasing through the area.

The final weeks of March should stay mostly mild, with some slight cooling by next week, according to forecasts. Some extended outlooks had predicted winter-like weather to persist through the end of March, and even into April, but now some meteorologists are saying that temperatures across the Northeast might stay slightly above normal for the next few weeks overall. But as we look even further out, some meteorologists are predicting that the very snowy winter we experienced will actually set the area up for a threat of consistent cold fronts bringing severe thunderstorms by later in the spring and summer. Of course, it is still to early to tell, so we'll have to wait and see.

