WEATHER: Snow And Cold On the Way This Week

After a cold and windy weekend, the Hudson Valley is expecting some snow for the week ahead. It has been a pretty quiet January across the region, leaving some wondering if we'd have much of a winter at all this year. That will change come Tuesday, as snow is expected to pick up by morning and become steady by the afternoon. How much are we looking at? Well, that will all depend.

Highs Monday will stay in the low to mid 30s, under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will move in by the evening, as lows are expected to fall to the mid 20s Monday overnight. Then comes the snow. Snow will start to develop by late morning Tuesday, according to forecasters, and will become steady by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s, to near 30. Lows will stay in the mid 20s, as snow will continue to fall off and on through the night. How much to expect? Hudson Valley Weather says to expect anywhere from 2 to 6 inches total, though that will depend where you are. Areas in the Catskills could see more, while some other areas will only experience a couple of inches.

Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s, with a mixture of sun and clouds through that day. The threat of snow showers will linger through the day though, which could provide an additional coating in some areas. Lows will fall into the low to mid 20s Wednesday night, with mostly cloudy skies. Then, the temperatures are expected to get even colder late this week. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 20s, and lows possibly falling into the single digits overnight. Add in the winds, and the air will feel bitterly cold. HVW reports that the wind chills are expected to make it feel like it's as cold as -10 Thursday night, as gusts could reach over 20 M.P.H.

Friday will be cold, with highs only the 20s. Lows will fall into the 10s, with partly cloudy skies that night. The one good thing is that the winds should start to die down as we approach the weekend. One the other hand, meteorologists are still watching a potential second snow storm later this week by Thursday, though some tracks have the system staying towards our south, affecting the Mid-Atlantic. This could change however, as forecasters will keep an eye on any snow potential moving east. Some meteorologists are still calling for a more active weather pattern as we end January, which could lead to more frigid temperatures and the chance for snow storms.