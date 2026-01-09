Milder weather returned this week in the Hudson Valley, bringing high temperatures in the 40s by day. However, rain is expected to return by late Friday across the region, with highs staying in the 40s.

The above average temps are some of the warmer weather the are has seen in around the month, according to ABC Weather. Will the milder weather stick around for a while?

Rain Expected Over the Weekend in New York's Hudson Valley

The Weather Channel reports that rain will lift by Friday night, though return by Saturday during the afternoon. High swill be in the low 40s, with steadier rain late. Sunday will see highs again in the 40s, but with a mixture of sun and clouds.

What is La Niña?

A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world. Both can greatly affect weather around the world.

AccuWeather forecasters use weather phenomena like La Niña or El Niño to make their long-range predictions, which influence weather patterns for months to come.

However, meteorologists say that a La Niña "may not officially develop this winter, but there could be times during the season when the weather patterns act the way they do when La Niña is occurring".

The Climate Prediction Center says that a La Niña usually pushes the jet stream further south during the winter months. As for the Northeast, experts say that precipitation could be more in the form of rain, if it stays warm enough this winter.