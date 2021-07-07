WEATHER: More Summer Heat and Storms For the Remainder of the Week

The heat will continue for at least one more day, with a chance for more heavy thunderstorms. Tuesday's storms brought trees and powerlines down, leaving thousands without power across the area. With the forecast calling for the chance for more storms, will Wednesday's weather be as bad?

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Wednesday, as temperatures will once again surpass 90 degrees. Factor in the heat index, and it's going to feel as hot as 105. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected to again develop, which could bring strong winds and heavy downpours to the region. But while forecasters say there is a threat for more storms, they shouldn't be quite as severe as Tuesday's hopefully. Lows Wednesday night will stay in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs Thursday will reach the 80s, with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. The remnants of Hurricane Elsa could brush the area late Thursday and into early Friday as the storm races to the northeast, and back out towards the Atlantic. Highs Friday will again be in the 80s with chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon across the Hudson Valley. Lows will stay in the 60s overnight Friday. This will lead us into the weekend, where temps are expected to stay in the 80s during the day, with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday.

Now, that we're officially in hurricane season, should residents on the East Coast be on the lookout? AccuWeather's long-range forecast says that while the numbers aren't quite as record-shattering as last year, 2021 is still expected to be quite an active year again for hurricanes in the Atlantic. Meteorologists are predicting 16 to 20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes. with three to five of those expected to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater). If these numbers are correct, then expect another above average season. By comparison, a normal year will see around seven hurricanes total. NBC NY even furthers the predictions, by saying there is a 45% chance the East Coast will see a direct strike from the hurricane this season.