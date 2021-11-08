WEATHER: Is Warmer Weather On The Way Again?

The cold nights that ended last week persisted through the weekend, as temperatures dipped into the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday and Sunday nights. But according to forecasts, warmer could be on the way this week. Some long-range forecasts had called for warmer than average temperatures to last well into this fall. How warm will it get? Could more rain be on the way by late week?

Highs Monday will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 with partly cloudy skies. Lows are expected to fall into the 40s overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even more mild, as highs will approach the low 60s with mostly sunny skies both days. Lows will Tuesday night will be in the 40s. Wednesday night will be slightly cooler with lows in the 30s. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 50s, and increasing clouds.

Friday will bring the next best chance for rain, as showers are forecasted for the afternoon across the area. Highs will be in the 60s. and lows in the 40s. This will bring cooler air back to the Hudson Valley for the weekend and week ahead, as highs by Monday will only be in the 40s. This is expected to last until around midweek, when temps will slowly climb back into into the 50s.

Some of the extended forecasts for the winter so far are a bit conflicting. While some like the Old Farmer's Almanac are saying we should expect near normal temperatures and precipitation, other forecasts are calling for below average temps and above average snow. One big factor could be the return of La Niña. La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean around the equator. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is when warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the Pacific. Past La Niñas have produced colder, snowier winters across the northeast.

