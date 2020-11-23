WEATHER: Colder Start, Milder By the End of Week

Sunday's showers and general gloominess will hang around for a bit longer, though expect much colder weather on the way soon. The colder weather won't last too long though, according to forecasters. This could be a warmer than usual Thanksgiving on the way later this week. Fans of winter-like weather may not really like this Thanksgiving forecast.

Highs Monday will top out near 50, though expect colder and windier weather by late afternoon. Clouds will move out, and there's even a chance for some sunshine later Monday afternoon. Lows Monday night will be in the low 30s, with mostly clear skies. Tuesday will see highs only in the low 40s, with mostly sunny skies. Lows overnight will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday will see a warm up, with highs back in the 50s and partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night will bring the next chance for rain, with showers developing late. Temperatures should pretty much stay in the upper 40s, as the rain is expected to last through morning.

The forecast for Thanksgiving should be mild. Forecasters say it will actually be slightly more mild than initially predicted, with highs in the upper 50s, near 60. Showers should persist mainly through morning, though there could be some rain by late afternoon as well. Overnight lows will stay in the 40s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Black Friday will stay in the upper 50s, with a mixture of sun and clouds during the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in upper 30s to low 40s. Meteorologists say that the next cooler weather won't come until next week, with highs expected to stay in the low 40s.