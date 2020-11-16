WEATHER: Cold and Breezy Start, Mild Towards End Of Week

Sunday's storms have moved out of the area, but now the wind and colder temperatures are expected to stick around for a few days. A line of severe thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday night, bringing very strong winds, heavy rain, and even tornado warnings to parts of the Hudson Valley. The storms left widespread damage and many without power by the time they moved out of the area late evening. So, how's the week ahead looking?

Monday will be much calmer, though still quite windy, as highs will reach the upper 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Some wind gusts could approach 35 M.P.H. Lows will fall into the 30s, under mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Tuesday will stay windy, as highs will be in the mid 40s, with mostly cloudy skies once again. There is a chance for some showers in the afternoon, though nothing like what we got Sunday. Tuesday night will be cold, with lows in the upper 20s. The sun returns Wednesday, though temperatures get colder, as highs only reach around 40, and lows in the lower 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s, under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures warm up by late week, as highs Friday will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Lows Friday night will be around 40. This will bring a warming trend that should last through the weekend, as highs will stay around 60 Saturday and Sunday.

The forecast for Thanksgiving? It's still too early to tell, but the extended forecast into next week is calling for temps around 50 for a high and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Of course, this could change.