Elderly Upstate New York Man Killed After Wrong-Way Crash On I-84

An elderly Upstate New York man is dead following a wrong-way crash on I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident.

State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda

The accident happened on Friday around 11:45 a.m. on Interstate 84 westbound near mile post marker 11 in the town of Wawayanda.

Police report 81-year-old Tom Lloyd from Bloomingburg, New York drove a gray 2013 Honda eastbound on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the wrong direction.

Several motorists who witnessed the vehicle traveling the wrong way called 911 to report the driver just prior to the collision.

Elderly Man Killed After Wrong-Way Crash On I-84 In Orange County

Ethel Kowalczik, 48, from Unionville, New York was driving a 2012 Dodge westbound on Interstate 84 and was hit head-on by Lloyd

Lloyd was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kowalczik was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center where she received treatment for her injuries. Police did not release her injuries or condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or operation of the vehicle just prior to the accident, is asked to please contact SP Middletown Communications at 845-344-5300," New York State Police stated.

