DA: New York Doctor Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Wife, Again

A Hudson Valley doctor was arrested for the second time for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

On Friday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that 49-year-old Ira Bernstein of Montebello, New York and his sister, 40-year-old Jaclyn Goldberg of Bedford, New York were indicted by a Rockland County Grand Jury following an investigation conducted by the Town of Ramapo Police Department with the assistance of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

Former Podiatrist From Ramapo And Sister Indicted On Multiple Counts

From July 29, 2022 through September 21, 2022, Bernstein allegedly tried to hire someone to murder his wife, Susan Bernstein, officials say.

Goldberg is accused of helping her brother try to cover up the murder-for-hire plot.

Bernstein has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy. Goldberg was charged with tampering with physical evidence, hindering the prosecution and conspiracy.

“As alleged, the defendant solicited to have his wife killed," District Attorney Walsh said. "We will now move forward with the prosecution phase of the case.”

Hudson Valley Man and Girlfriend Admit to Plotting Wife's Death

If this case sounds somewhat familiar, you're not wrong.

In 2017, Bernstein and his girlfriend, Kelly Gribeluk, a former mortician and aspiring model, both pleaded guilty to attempting to hire someone to kill Bernstein's estranged wife.

They also admitted to a plot to rough up insurance investigators who were preparing a fraud case against Bernstein's podiatry business.

At the time Bernstein owned Rockland Podiatry in Suffern and Bardonia.

Prosecutors say that Bernstein tried to hire someone to kill his wife and make it look like an accident. Conversations about the plot were caught on wiretaps and video.

Both served about four years in prison.

