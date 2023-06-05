Accused Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Dance School

A Hudson Valley driver is being accused of driving under the influence, crashing into a school and running from the scene.

On Thursday evening Stacey L. Christensen was arrested at her own residence after police say she drove drunk and then ran home after crashing her vehicle into a local dance school.

According to the Red Hook Police Department, Christensen crashed her car into a building on Broadway just after 5pm. Eyewitnesses say the driver fled the scene on foot, causing police to begin a search of the area after arriving on the scene.

Facebook/Red Hook Police Facebook/Red Hook Police loading...

Eventually, authorities say they located Christensen at her residence which isn't located far from the scene of the accident. After questioning the driver, police say they determined she was intoxicated and took her into custody. Officers claim a breath test found the 54-year-old to have a blood alcohol content of .24%, which is three times the legal limit.

It doesn't appear that the dance school was in session at the time of the crash and there doesn't appear to have been any injuries. Ironically, the building is also home to a driving school.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Christensen has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and two counts of drunken driving, all classified as misdemeanors. Several traffic infractions were also charged against the Red Hook woman. According to Red Hook Police, Christensen was processed and released with a future court date.

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 6/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.