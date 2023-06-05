Hudson Valley Man Captures Nightmare in Action

A Hudson Valley man captured a terrifying display of nature after stumbling across this nightmare in real life.

Here in the Hudson Valley, nature is all around us. Birds, deer, fish and other wonders of the animal kingdom are in abundance. Sometimes we're lucky enough to witness these creatures doing something amazing, and other times we're reminded just how violent nature can be.

Bill Yellott is the Greenhouse Operations Manager at a 1,000-acre private estate. Last week while driving around the property he saw a commotion at one of the birdhouses and decided to investigate further. As Yellott got closer to a tree that the birdhouse was mounted on, he said he just had to get out his phone and document the scene that was unfolding in front of his eyes.

The photo shows two large snakes invading what appears to be a bluebird nesting box. According to Yellott, the property has a large population of Rat Snakes, so he wasn't surprised to see them. He was, however, surprised that they were slithering in and out of the birdhouse.

Unfortunately, it's actually quite common for snakes to attack nests to devour a bird's eggs. The problem is so prevalent that the Internet is full of suggestions for ways to stop snakes from climbing up into birdhouses. Most include physical barriers and baffles that keep predators from being able to make their way to the nest.

As someone with a birdhouse similar to this one in his yard, I'm so glad that Yellott shared these photos because I never imagined that this could happen. We have seen several snakes around our home and you can be sure I'm Googling ways to keep snakes out of my birdhouse right now.

